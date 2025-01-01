Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Mitsubishi Mirage

110,363 KM

Details Features

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Mitsubishi Mirage

ES

Watch This Vehicle
12936707

2015 Mitsubishi Mirage

ES

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

  1. 12936707
  2. 12936707
  3. 12936707
  4. 12936707
  5. 12936707
  6. 12936707
  7. 12936707
  8. 12936707
  9. 12936707
  10. 12936707
  11. 12936707
  12. 12936707
  13. 12936707
  14. 12936707
  15. 12936707
  16. 12936707
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
110,363KM
VIN ML32A3HJ8FH052476

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # C2476
  • Mileage 110,363 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

Used 1976 Triumph TR6 for sale in Kitchener, ON
1976 Triumph TR6 29,000 MI $22,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mazda MAZDA6 GT for sale in Kitchener, ON
2014 Mazda MAZDA6 GT 136,585 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 for sale in Kitchener, ON
2013 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 57,726 KM $63,995 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

2015 Mitsubishi Mirage