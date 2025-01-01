$10,995+ taxes & licensing
2015 Mitsubishi RVR
AWD 4dr CVT GT
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 164,644 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and capable compact SUV? Look no further than this stunning 2015 Mitsubishi RVR GT, now available at Troy's Toys! This sharp blue beauty is ready to take on Canadian adventures. With its comfortable black interior and fuel-efficient 2.4L engine, you'll enjoy both practicality and performance. This RVR has 164,644 km on the odometer. Its versatile design makes it perfect for city driving and weekend getaways.
This 2015 Mitsubishi RVR GT is equipped with everything you need for a comfortable and connected driving experience. This four-door SUV offers the perfect balance of space, efficiency, and all-wheel-drive capability. You'll be impressed by the smooth variable transmission, making every drive a pleasure.
Here are five features that make this RVR GT stand out:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence, from snowy winters to muddy trails.
- Sporty GT Trim: Enjoy upgraded features and a premium feel.
- Fuel-Efficient 2.4L Engine: Get the power you need without breaking the bank at the pump.
- CVT Transmission: Experience smooth and seamless gear changes for effortless driving.
- Stylish Design: Turn heads wherever you go with its modern and eye-catching exterior.
Vehicle Features
Vendora Credit Inc
