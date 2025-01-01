Menu
<p>Looking for a stylish and capable compact SUV? Look no further than this stunning 2015 Mitsubishi RVR GT, now available at Troys Toys! This sharp blue beauty is ready to take on Canadian adventures. With its comfortable black interior and fuel-efficient 2.4L engine, youll enjoy both practicality and performance. This RVR has 164,644 km on the odometer. Its versatile design makes it perfect for city driving and weekend getaways.</p><p>This 2015 Mitsubishi RVR GT is equipped with everything you need for a comfortable and connected driving experience. This four-door SUV offers the perfect balance of space, efficiency, and all-wheel-drive capability. Youll be impressed by the smooth variable transmission, making every drive a pleasure.</p><p>Here are five features that make this RVR GT stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any road condition with confidence, from snowy winters to muddy trails.</li><li><strong>Sporty GT Trim:</strong> Enjoy upgraded features and a premium feel.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient 2.4L Engine:</strong> Get the power you need without breaking the bank at the pump.</li><li><strong>CVT Transmission:</strong> Experience smooth and seamless gear changes for effortless driving.</li><li><strong>Stylish Design:</strong> Turn heads wherever you go with its modern and eye-catching exterior.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
164,644KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4A4AJ4AW0FE605569

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 164,644 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a stylish and capable compact SUV? Look no further than this stunning 2015 Mitsubishi RVR GT, now available at Troy's Toys! This sharp blue beauty is ready to take on Canadian adventures. With its comfortable black interior and fuel-efficient 2.4L engine, you'll enjoy both practicality and performance. This RVR has 164,644 km on the odometer. Its versatile design makes it perfect for city driving and weekend getaways.

This 2015 Mitsubishi RVR GT is equipped with everything you need for a comfortable and connected driving experience. This four-door SUV offers the perfect balance of space, efficiency, and all-wheel-drive capability. You'll be impressed by the smooth variable transmission, making every drive a pleasure.

Here are five features that make this RVR GT stand out:

  • All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence, from snowy winters to muddy trails.
  • Sporty GT Trim: Enjoy upgraded features and a premium feel.
  • Fuel-Efficient 2.4L Engine: Get the power you need without breaking the bank at the pump.
  • CVT Transmission: Experience smooth and seamless gear changes for effortless driving.
  • Stylish Design: Turn heads wherever you go with its modern and eye-catching exterior.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

