Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Only 130000 KMS!!! Nice SV Altima that drives great. The body has very minor ware and tare for the year, but otherwise this is a super clean unit. 1 minor Carfax claim in 10 years!</div>

2015 Nissan Altima

Details Description Features

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Nissan Altima

2.5 SV

Watch This Vehicle
12814030

2015 Nissan Altima

2.5 SV

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

  1. 12814030
  2. 12814030
  3. 12814030
  4. 12814030
  5. 12814030
  6. 12814030
  7. 12814030
  8. 12814030
  9. 12814030
  10. 12814030
  11. 12814030
  12. 12814030
  13. 12814030
  14. 12814030
  15. 12814030
  16. 12814030
  17. 12814030
  18. 12814030
  19. 12814030
Contact Seller

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
Good Condition
VIN 1N4AL3AP0FN388552

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2715
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Only 130000 KMS!!! Nice SV Altima that drives great. The body has very minor ware and tare for the year, but otherwise this is a super clean unit. 1 minor Carfax claim in 10 years!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

Used 2015 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV for sale in Kitchener, ON
2015 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV 0 $8,499 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda Civic LX for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 Honda Civic LX 89,100 KM $18,499 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE for sale in Kitchener, ON
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE 70,416 KM $14,995 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,499

+ taxes & licensing>

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

2015 Nissan Altima