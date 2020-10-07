Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Nissan Altima

236,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Altima

2015 Nissan Altima

ONE OWER,GPS,BLUETOOTH,BACKUP CAMERA,SUN ROOF,FOGS

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Altima

ONE OWER,GPS,BLUETOOTH,BACKUP CAMERA,SUN ROOF,FOGS

Location

Auto Expo Inc.

1051 King St. East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2N1

519-208-0770

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

236,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5852634
  • VIN: 1N4AL3APXFN396674

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 236,000 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner, Auto, A/C, Power Group, GPS, Bluetooth, Back up Camera, Heated seat, Puch Starter, Sun roof, Alloys, Fog Lights, New Brakes all around, Certified, Ontario Car, None Smoker, No pets, No Rust,  All Original, Clean Car Fax, No Accident, Perfect Driving Condition, All Service Record available, Must See!!!

OMVIC Licensed and UCDA Member Dealer,,,

3 Months (5000 Km's,up to $3000 per claim) Power Train, A/C, Starter, Alternator, Water pump, etc. Warranty from Lubrico would be included.                             

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 1051 King St E, Kitchener!   

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Expo Inc.

2009 Toyota Prius HY...
 70,000 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Versa SV...
 147,000 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Corolla ...
 111,000 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic

Email Auto Expo Inc.

Auto Expo Inc.

Auto Expo Inc.

1051 King St. East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2N1

Call Dealer

519-208-XXXX

(click to show)

519-208-0770

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory