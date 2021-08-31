2015 Nissan Altima

$12,999 + taxes & licensing 1 3 1 , 2 1 0 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # NK4293A

Mileage 131,210 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Exterior Daytime Running Lights Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: V Tires: Profile: 55 Black grille w/chrome surround Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 9 Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Convenience Remote Engine Start External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Simulated wood/metal-look center console trim Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Trim Body-coloured bumpers Leather/chrome shift knob trim Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Windows Privacy glass: Light Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Remote window operation Transmission hill holder TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Bucket front seats Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power remote trunk release Wheel Width: 7.5 Vehicle Emissions: LEV II Surround Audio Rear door type: Trunk 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Audio system memory card slot Turn signal in mirrors Simulated wood/metal-look dash trim Simulated wood/metal-look door trim Express open/close glass sunroof Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims Fuel Capacity: 68 L Tires: Width: 215 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Fuel Consumption: City: 8.7 L/100 km Rear Leg Room: 917 mm Overall height: 1,471 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.2 L/100 km SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Front Head Room: 992 mm Rear Head Room: 942 mm Front Hip Room: 1,371 mm Overall Width: 1,830 mm Wheelbase: 2,775 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Front Shoulder Room: 1,432 mm Max cargo capacity: 436 L Rear Shoulder Room: 1,432 mm Overall Length: 4,863 mm Gross vehicle weight: 1,910 kg Front Leg Room: 1,143 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,324 mm Curb weight: 1,451 kg Manual child safety locks Rear View Camera w/Washer Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen projector beam headlights

