2015 Nissan Leaf
4dr HB SV
Location
Tribrook Auto Sales
1431 Victoria St. N., Kitchener, ON N2B 3E4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10492416
- Stock #: T1017
- VIN: 1N4AZ0CP1FC309735
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # T1017
- Mileage 135,284 KM
Vehicle Description
ZERO Emissions, 2015 Nissan Leaf Loaded with Many Nissan Options, 4 Door Electric Power, These Vehicles are Great for Local Driving Never pay for gas again, we priced this incredibly inexpensive at only $13495.00 Cert + Tax & Licence Finance this vehicle Today we offer some of the best Financing options in the Area, Text or Call TONY 519-731-2186 for more details or to arrange financing. TRIBROOK AUTO SALES The low priced leaders in Used Vehicles. 50 yrs in the Car Business and Class 'A' Licensed Mechanic give you peace of mind.
