2015 Nissan Leaf

135,284 KM

$12,495

+ tax & licensing
$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

Tribrook Auto Sales

519-749-8888

2015 Nissan Leaf

2015 Nissan Leaf

4dr HB SV

2015 Nissan Leaf

4dr HB SV

Tribrook Auto Sales

1431 Victoria St. N., Kitchener, ON N2B 3E4

519-749-8888

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

135,284KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Stock #: T1017
  VIN: 1N4AZ0CP1FC309735

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,284 KM

Vehicle Description

ZERO Emissions, 2015 Nissan Leaf Loaded with Many Nissan Options, 4 Door Electric Power, These Vehicles are Great for Local Driving Never pay for gas again, we priced this incredibly inexpensive at only $13495.00 Cert + Tax & Licence Finance this vehicle Today we offer some of the best Financing options in the Area, Text or Call TONY 519-731-2186 for more details or to arrange financing. TRIBROOK AUTO SALES The low priced leaders in Used Vehicles. 50 yrs in the Car Business and Class 'A' Licensed Mechanic give you peace of mind.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Electric Motor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tribrook Auto Sales

Tribrook Auto Sales

1431 Victoria St. N., Kitchener, ON N2B 3E4

519-749-8888

