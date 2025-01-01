Menu
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

2015 Nissan Murano

102,342 KM

Details Description Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Murano

Platinum

12420117

2015 Nissan Murano

Platinum

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
102,342KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AZ2MH0FN245930

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Mileage 102,342 KM

Vehicle Description

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2015 Nissan Murano