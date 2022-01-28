Menu
2015 Nissan Murano

122,777 KM

Details Description Features

$21,999

+ tax & licensing
$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2015 Nissan Murano

2015 Nissan Murano

SV AWD - NAV! BACK-UP CAM! PANO ROOF!

2015 Nissan Murano

SV AWD - NAV! BACK-UP CAM! PANO ROOF!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_LowKilometer

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

122,777KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8244828
  • Stock #: 3113

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3113
  • Mileage 122,777 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Dealer serviced
- AWD
- Factory remote start



Here comes another Nissan Murano SV AWD with all the right features! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Dealer serviced, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!



Loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, factory remote start, panoramic sunroof, cloth interior, heated seats, heated steering wheel, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power trunk, alloys, climate control, steering wheel controls, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD, cruise control, A/C, key-less entry, smart-key, push start, fog lights, and more!



Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 5.99% O.A.C!
ONLY $21,999 PLUS HST & LIC



Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com



* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the
information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any
errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald
Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
5 Passenger
AWD
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

