2015 Nissan Murano
SV AWD - NAV! BACK-UP CAM! PANO ROOF!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
$21,999
- Listing ID: 8244828
- Stock #: 3113
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 122,777 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Dealer serviced
- AWD
- Factory remote start
Here comes another Nissan Murano SV AWD with all the right features! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Dealer serviced, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, factory remote start, panoramic sunroof, cloth interior, heated seats, heated steering wheel, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power trunk, alloys, climate control, steering wheel controls, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD, cruise control, A/C, key-less entry, smart-key, push start, fog lights, and more!
Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 5.99% O.A.C!
ONLY $21,999 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
Vehicle Features
