Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

127,269 KM

Details Description Features

$21,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Pathfinder

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

PLATINUM 4WD - LEATHER! NAV! 360 CAM! BSM! DVD! REMOTE START!

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

PLATINUM 4WD - LEATHER! NAV! 360 CAM! BSM! DVD! REMOTE START!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

  1. 7850415
  2. 7850415
  3. 7850415
  4. 7850415
  5. 7850415
  6. 7850415
  7. 7850415
  8. 7850415
  9. 7850415
  10. 7850415
  11. 7850415
  12. 7850415
  13. 7850415
  14. 7850415
  15. 7850415
  16. 7850415
  17. 7850415
  18. 7850415
  19. 7850415
  20. 7850415
  21. 7850415
  22. 7850415
  23. 7850415
  24. 7850415
  25. 7850415
  26. 7850415
  27. 7850415
  28. 7850415
  29. 7850415
  30. 7850415
  31. 7850415
  32. 7850415
  33. 7850415
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

127,269KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7850415
  • Stock #: 3026

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3026
  • Mileage 127,269 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Single Owner
- Winter tire package included
- Factory tow package



Here comes a Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4WD with all the right features! This spacious 7 passenger SUV is in great condition in and out and drives very well! Regularly serviced, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!



Equipped with the powerful 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, 4WD, 7 passenger seating, navigation system, 360 camera, blind-spot warning, rear DVD system, factory remote start, factory tow package, panoramic sunroof, parking sensors, leather seats, digital climate control (driver/pass/rear), heated seats (front & rear), cooled seats, memory seats, heated steering wheel, alloys, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth, BOSE audio system, AM/FM/CD/AUX, A/C, key-less entry, alarm, smart key, push start, fog lights, and more! Too many features to list!



Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C
ONLY $21,999 PLUS HST & LIC



 Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
CD Player
Bluetooth
Bose Sound System
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
7 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats
Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
AWD
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Birds Eye View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors

2014 Honda Odyssey L...
 155,041 KM
$18,999 + tax & lic
2015 Acura MDX SH-AW...
 119,272 KM
$24,999 + tax & lic
2005 Honda Accord DX...
 220,569 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic

Email Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

Call Dealer

519-579-XXXX

(click to show)

519-579-4995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory