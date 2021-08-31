2015 Nissan Pathfinder

$21,999 + taxes & licensing 1 2 7 , 2 6 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7850415

7850415 Stock #: 3026

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 3026

Mileage 127,269 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Panoramic Sunroof Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Automatic climate control Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Safety Traction Control Side Airbags Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Bose Sound System Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost MOONROOF Convenience Intermittent Wipers Proximity Key Telescopic Steering Wheel Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats 7 PASSENGER Dual Power Seats Comfort Dual Climate Control REAR CLIMATE CONTROL Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Additional Features AWD Automatic lights SMART KEY Fully loaded BACKUP SENSORS Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag TOUCHSCREEN Vehicle Stability Management VSM Compass Direction Electronic Stability Control ESC Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators Backup / Rear View Camera Power Rear Door / Hatch Auto Start or Remote Start Cooled / Ventilated Seats Birds Eye View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.