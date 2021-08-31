2015 Nissan Pathfinder

+ taxes & licensing
519-579-4995
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
Vehicle Highlights:
- Single Owner
- Winter tire package included
- Factory tow package
Here comes a Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4WD with all the right features! This spacious 7 passenger SUV is in great condition in and out and drives very well! Regularly serviced, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, 4WD, 7 passenger seating, navigation system, 360 camera, blind-spot warning, rear DVD system, factory remote start, factory tow package, panoramic sunroof, parking sensors, leather seats, digital climate control (driver/pass/rear), heated seats (front & rear), cooled seats, memory seats, heated steering wheel, alloys, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth, BOSE audio system, AM/FM/CD/AUX, A/C, key-less entry, alarm, smart key, push start, fog lights, and more! Too many features to list!
Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C
ONLY $21,999 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
