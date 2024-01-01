Menu
Account
Sign In
Black 2015 Nissan Rogue SL AS IS | SL | AWD | LEATHER | NAVI | SUNROOF | AS IS | SL | AWD | LEATHER | NAVI | SUNROOF | 4D Sport Utility 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V CVT AWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer.<br><br><br>Reviews:<br> * Feature content value for the dollar, a smooth ride in most situations, plenty of safety features, and flexibility to spare were all noted by owners of this generation of Nissan Rogue. The seamless and fast-acting AWD system is appreciated by many drivers too, who say it provides plenty of confidence in inclement weather. Other feature content favourites included the high-end stereo system and push-button start. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2015 Nissan Rogue

145,088 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Nissan Rogue

AS IS | SL | AWD | LEATHER | NAVI | SUNROOF |

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Rogue

AS IS | SL | AWD | LEATHER | NAVI | SUNROOF |

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

  1. 11550090
  2. 11550090
  3. 11550090
  4. 11550090
  5. 11550090
  6. 11550090
  7. 11550090
  8. 11550090
  9. 11550090
  10. 11550090
  11. 11550090
  12. 11550090
  13. 11550090
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
145,088KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV5FC892438

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 145,088 KM

Vehicle Description

Black 2015 Nissan Rogue SL AS IS | SL | AWD | LEATHER | NAVI | SUNROOF | AS IS | SL | AWD | LEATHER | NAVI | SUNROOF | 4D Sport Utility 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V CVT AWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer.


Reviews:
* Feature content value for the dollar, a smooth ride in most situations, plenty of safety features, and flexibility to spare were all noted by owners of this generation of Nissan Rogue. The seamless and fast-acting AWD system is appreciated by many drivers too, who say it provides plenty of confidence in inclement weather. Other feature content favourites included the high-end stereo system and push-button start. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kitchener Hyundai

Used 2020 Mazda MAZDA6 GS-L for sale in Kitchener, ON
2020 Mazda MAZDA6 GS-L 88,280 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai Elantra Luxury PREFERRED SUN & SAFETY | AUTO | SUNROOF | BACK UP CAMERA | for sale in Kitchener, ON
2020 Hyundai Elantra Luxury PREFERRED SUN & SAFETY | AUTO | SUNROOF | BACK UP CAMERA | 114,213 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai PALISADE ESSENTIAL | AWD | 7 PASSENGER | BACK UP CAMERA | for sale in Kitchener, ON
2020 Hyundai PALISADE ESSENTIAL | AWD | 7 PASSENGER | BACK UP CAMERA | 109,747 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kitchener Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

548-490-XXXX

(click to show)

548-490-3809

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Hyundai

548-490-3809

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Rogue