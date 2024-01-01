$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Nissan Rogue
AS IS | SL | AWD | LEATHER | NAVI | SUNROOF |
Location
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
548-490-3809
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
145,088KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV5FC892438
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 145,088 KM
Vehicle Description
Black 2015 Nissan Rogue SL AS IS | SL | AWD | LEATHER | NAVI | SUNROOF | AS IS | SL | AWD | LEATHER | NAVI | SUNROOF | 4D Sport Utility 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V CVT AWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer.
Reviews:
* Feature content value for the dollar, a smooth ride in most situations, plenty of safety features, and flexibility to spare were all noted by owners of this generation of Nissan Rogue. The seamless and fast-acting AWD system is appreciated by many drivers too, who say it provides plenty of confidence in inclement weather. Other feature content favourites included the high-end stereo system and push-button start. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
2015 Nissan Rogue