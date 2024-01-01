Menu


2015 Nissan Rogue

169,694 KM

Details

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Rogue

AWD 4dr SV

2015 Nissan Rogue

AWD 4dr SV

Location

Auto Firm

1289 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E3

519-584-1968

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
169,694KM
VIN 5N1AT2MM7FC781915

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1165
  • Mileage 169,694 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our cars and trucks undergo a rigorous 160-point inspection before they are certified. We don't believe in haggling or hidden fees, so we do our best to offer the best price up front. We also offer financing to buyers with all types of credit and income.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Auto Firm

Auto Firm

1289 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E3
519-584-1968

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Firm

519-584-1968

2015 Nissan Rogue