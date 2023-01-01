$11,995+ tax & licensing
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Firm
519-584-1968
2015 Nissan Sentra
2015 Nissan Sentra
SV
Location
Auto Firm
1289 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E3
519-584-1968
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
121,965KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10623231
- Stock #: 1107
- VIN: 3N1AB7AP6FL650548
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Aspen White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1107
- Mileage 121,965 KM
Vehicle Description
All our cars and trucks go through a 160 point inspection before they are safetied.NO hidden fees, No haggle, we do our best to offer the best price. We offer finance to all types of credit and income
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Air filtration
Drive mode selector
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Mechanical
Battery Saver
Push-Button Start
Exterior
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Media / Nav / Comm
Radio: AM/FM
Additional Features
digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
One-Touch Windows: 1
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Spare wheel type: steel
Armrests: rear center folding with storage
Grille color: chrome
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Front air conditioning zones: single
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Window trim: chrome
Rearview monitor: in dash
Door handle color: chrome
Total speakers: 6
Power door locks: auto-locking
Front brake diameter: 11.0
Front brake width: 0.9
Vanity mirrors: dual
Upholstery: premium cloth
Steering ratio: 16.3
Turns lock-to-lock: 3.0
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear suspension classification: semi-independent
Rear suspension type: torsion beam
Interior accents: metallic-tone
Power outlet(s): two 12V
Wheels: steel
Wheel covers: full
Electronic messaging assistance
Rear brake type: drum
Rear brake diameter: 9.0
Infotainment: NissanConnect
Window defogger: rear
Alternator: 110 amps
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 22 mm
Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 25 mm
Axle ratio: 3.93
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Navigation data: real time traffic
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Rear headrests: adjustable / 2
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / halogen
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Crumple zones: front / rear
Antenna type: diversity / element
Multi-function remote: proximity entry system / trunk release
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining / 4
Storage: door pockets / front seatback
Driver seat manual adjustments: height / reclining / 6
Internet radio app: Pandora / iHeartRadio
Connected in-car apps: Facebook / Google search / SiriusXM Movie Listing / SiriusXM Stocks / SiriusXM Weather / Twitter
Auto Firm
1289 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E3