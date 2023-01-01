$7,500+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Versa
Note 1.6 S AS TRADED | AUTO | BACK UP CAMERA | POWER GROUP |
Location
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
$7,500
- Listing ID: 10401756
- Stock #: OP4642AZ
- VIN: 3N1CE2CP3FL374006
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 95,615 KM
Vehicle Description
CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
4 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, Power steering, Rear window defroster, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer.
S AUTO | AC | BACK UP CAMERA | POWER GROUP | 1.6L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V FWD CVT
Magnetic Gray Metallic
Reviews:
* On all aspects of cabin space, flexibility, functionality, and storage, the Versa Note seems to have hit the mark. Good real-world ride quality on rougher roads is also noted, as is strong all-around feature content value. By most accounts, Versa Note is a perfect small car: bigger than it looks, great on fuel, comfortable, spacious, and easy to use on the daily. Source: autoTRADER.ca
AS-IS PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
The buyer of this vehicle will be responsible for all costs associated with passing a Ministry of Transportation Safety Inspection, which is needed to license a vehicle in the Province of Ontario. We are offering this vehicle at a reduced price, as the buyer will be responsible for all costs associated with making this vehicle roadworthy. We have not inspected this vehicle mechanically and do not know what repairs/costs are involved in getting it roadworthy. It may or may not have mechanical, cosmetic, safety and/or emissions issues. By allowing you to choose where and how you want the certifications completed, you have an opportunity to save money!
This vehicle is being sold AS-IS, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. This vehicle does not qualify for AutoIQ's 7-Day Money Back Guarantee
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, no dealer calls. Errors and omissions expected.
