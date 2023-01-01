Menu
2015 Nissan Versa

95,615 KM

Details Description Features

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Hyundai

519-742-4400

2015 Nissan Versa

2015 Nissan Versa

Note 1.6 S AS TRADED | AUTO | BACK UP CAMERA | POWER GROUP |

2015 Nissan Versa

Note 1.6 S AS TRADED | AUTO | BACK UP CAMERA | POWER GROUP |

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

519-742-4400

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

95,615KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10401756
  • Stock #: OP4642AZ
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CP3FL374006

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 95,615 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

4 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, Power steering, Rear window defroster, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer.

S AUTO | AC | BACK UP CAMERA | POWER GROUP | 1.6L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V FWD CVT
Magnetic Gray Metallic

Reviews:
* On all aspects of cabin space, flexibility, functionality, and storage, the Versa Note seems to have hit the mark. Good real-world ride quality on rougher roads is also noted, as is strong all-around feature content value. By most accounts, Versa Note is a perfect small car: bigger than it looks, great on fuel, comfortable, spacious, and easy to use on the daily. Source: autoTRADER.ca



AS-IS PRE-OWNED VEHICLE

The buyer of this vehicle will be responsible for all costs associated with passing a Ministry of Transportation Safety Inspection, which is needed to license a vehicle in the Province of Ontario. We are offering this vehicle at a reduced price, as the buyer will be responsible for all costs associated with making this vehicle roadworthy. We have not inspected this vehicle mechanically and do not know what repairs/costs are involved in getting it roadworthy. It may or may not have mechanical, cosmetic, safety and/or emissions issues. By allowing you to choose where and how you want the certifications completed, you have an opportunity to save money!



This vehicle is being sold AS-IS, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. This vehicle does not qualify for AutoIQ's 7-Day Money Back Guarantee



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, no dealer calls. Errors and omissions expected.



INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

