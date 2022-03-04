Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Nissan Versa Note

166,000 KM

Details Features

$9,299

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,299

+ taxes & licensing

Beta Auto Sales

519-722-2382

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Versa Note

2015 Nissan Versa Note

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Versa Note

SV

Location

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-722-2382

  1. 1650813752
  2. 1650813752
  3. 1650813752
  4. 1650813752
  5. 1650813752
  6. 1650813752
  7. 1650813752
  8. 1650813752
  9. 1650813752
  10. 1650813752
  11. 1650813752
  12. 1650813752
  13. 1650813752
  14. 1650813752
  15. 1650813752
  16. 1650813752
  17. 1650813752
  18. 1650813752
  19. 1650813752
  20. 1650813752
  21. 1650813752
  22. 1650813752
  23. 1650813752
  24. 1650813752
  25. 1650813752
  26. 1650813752
  27. 1650813752
  28. 1650813752
  29. 1650813752
  30. 1650813752
  31. 1650813752
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$9,299

+ taxes & licensing

166,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8496688
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CPXFL356053

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 166,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Cargo shade
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Beta Auto Sales

2010 Ford Focus SES
 98,500 KM
$7,800 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Versa No...
 166,000 KM
$9,299 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Elantra...
 157,000 KM
$12,600 + tax & lic

Email Beta Auto Sales

Beta Auto Sales

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

Call Dealer

519-722-XXXX

(click to show)

519-722-2382

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory