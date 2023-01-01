Menu
2015 Smart fortwo

81,429 KM

Details Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

2015 Smart fortwo

2015 Smart fortwo

Pure

2015 Smart fortwo

Pure

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

81,429KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9472260
  • Stock #: C6042
  • VIN: WMEEJ3BA6FK816042

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # C6042
  • Mileage 81,429 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

