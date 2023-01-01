$8,995+ tax & licensing
Vendora Credit Inc
2015 Smart fortwo
Pure
Location
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
81,429KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9472260
- Stock #: C6042
- VIN: WMEEJ3BA6FK816042
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 81,429 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Knee Air Bag
