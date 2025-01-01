Menu
Looking for a reliable and capable vehicle ready for any Canadian adventure? This 2015 Subaru Impreza 2.0i at Auto Expo Inc. is ready to take on anything you throw at it. With the legendary Subaru All-Wheel Drive system, youll experience confident handling in all weather conditions, whether navigating snowy city streets or venturing off the beaten path. This Impreza boasts a practical wagon body style, offering plenty of space for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for daily commutes, weekend getaways, and everything in between. Plus, with a sleek blue exterior and a comfortable dark grey interior, this Impreza is as stylish as it is functional. Showing 121,000km on the odometer, this certified pre-owned Subaru is ready for many more years of reliable service.

This Impreza is loaded with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Here's a quick look at what makes this car stand out:

Winter-Ready Package: Equipped with winter tires on rims, this Impreza is prepared to tackle the harshest Canadian winters with ease.
All-Wheel Drive Confidence: Subarus renowned AWD system provides superior traction and control, keeping you firmly planted on the road.
Certified Pre-Owned Peace of Mind: This Impreza has been thoroughly inspected and certified, guaranteeing quality and reliability.
Convenient Backup Camera: Parking and maneuvering in tight spaces is a breeze with the included backup camera.
Spacious Wagon Design: The practical wagon body style offers generous cargo space and passenger comfort.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

We finance,,, --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000;><em style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-size: 18pt;><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,, --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; text-decoration: inherit; href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=UtCpj4VLd4jLufa8QUJSSLC6AKr6GFb/&_jstate=PxI2DHNk_lIvHhXVe3VIQT8SNgxzZP5SLx4V1Xt1SEH5cvzCF-VBt_xVS-ui8_TFlnsEURpiwNGaVVxzWFaGADcNcJQZU8At7nIjHz-5jAlg3DperideEvzTQStTs9eRx_SMjktlF2JTsu2Eyo8NxM0BPt5THpIq5SaWrwYVBmLZq5NYvkiwA1de4QDxVTffSdhfCeCX-jJZxPZEN8YHrRWXUfV-28IA7WtbWuQSQc-oKHNjlF7pIWo-rJdf_j2V859AHPaUBvKgVf8DbgLHBf3lGTiTCltWbyR9-qzi-YGZu-40auMEehJJNmrRczs_pe0H3oVsVvJQI7Q-yZm0w8UjyVa2ZpNxvjO1A0_wSBndadM9g3svK1EwygD4H9DbfPQUchKkgFKB7sZGyNCf-DNG1G2Zk4a-GT5zu0s0vIBN8cTWCLXWjEMk8Ua2m486 target=_blank rel=noopener><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-weight: bolder; font-size: 18px; color: #333333;>OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,</span></a></p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; text-decoration-line: underline; font-size: 18pt;><em style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000;><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; we specialize in Domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West Kitchener!

2015 Subaru Impreza

121,000 KM

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Subaru Impreza

2.0i,AWD,Certified,Winter Tirs on Rims,Backup Cam

2015 Subaru Impreza

2.0i,AWD,Certified,Winter Tirs on Rims,Backup Cam

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
121,000KM
Good Condition
VIN JF1GPAA68FH203639

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 121,000 KM

Looking for a reliable and capable vehicle ready for any Canadian adventure? This 2015 Subaru Impreza 2.0i at Auto Expo Inc. is ready to take on anything you throw at it. With the legendary Subaru All-Wheel Drive system, you'll experience confident handling in all weather conditions, whether navigating snowy city streets or venturing off the beaten path. This Impreza boasts a practical wagon body style, offering plenty of space for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for daily commutes, weekend getaways, and everything in between. Plus, with a sleek blue exterior and a comfortable dark grey interior, this Impreza is as stylish as it is functional. Showing 121,000km on the odometer, this certified pre-owned Subaru is ready for many more years of reliable service.

This Impreza is loaded with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Here’s a quick look at what makes this car stand out:

  • Winter-Ready Package: Equipped with winter tires on rims, this Impreza is prepared to tackle the harshest Canadian winters with ease.
  • All-Wheel Drive Confidence: Subaru's renowned AWD system provides superior traction and control, keeping you firmly planted on the road.
  • Certified Pre-Owned Peace of Mind: This Impreza has been thoroughly inspected and certified, guaranteeing quality and reliability.
  • Convenient Backup Camera: Parking and maneuvering in tight spaces is a breeze with the included backup camera.
  • Spacious Wagon Design: The practical wagon body style offers generous cargo space and passenger comfort.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

  1. We finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,

we specialize in Domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget!

Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West Kitchener!

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat

Split Rear Seat

Warranty Available

Winter Tires

Bluetooth

Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

2015 Subaru Impreza