$11,999+ taxes & licensing
2015 Subaru Impreza
2.0i,AWD,Certified,Winter Tirs on Rims,Backup Cam
Location
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
Certified
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Wagon
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 121,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and capable vehicle ready for any Canadian adventure? This 2015 Subaru Impreza 2.0i at Auto Expo Inc. is ready to take on anything you throw at it. With the legendary Subaru All-Wheel Drive system, you'll experience confident handling in all weather conditions, whether navigating snowy city streets or venturing off the beaten path. This Impreza boasts a practical wagon body style, offering plenty of space for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for daily commutes, weekend getaways, and everything in between. Plus, with a sleek blue exterior and a comfortable dark grey interior, this Impreza is as stylish as it is functional. Showing 121,000km on the odometer, this certified pre-owned Subaru is ready for many more years of reliable service.
This Impreza is loaded with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Here’s a quick look at what makes this car stand out:
- Winter-Ready Package: Equipped with winter tires on rims, this Impreza is prepared to tackle the harshest Canadian winters with ease.
- All-Wheel Drive Confidence: Subaru's renowned AWD system provides superior traction and control, keeping you firmly planted on the road.
- Certified Pre-Owned Peace of Mind: This Impreza has been thoroughly inspected and certified, guaranteeing quality and reliability.
- Convenient Backup Camera: Parking and maneuvering in tight spaces is a breeze with the included backup camera.
- Spacious Wagon Design: The practical wagon body style offers generous cargo space and passenger comfort.
Vehicle Features
