$14,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Subaru Legacy
2.5i Limited W/ Tech Pkg LTHR! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF!
2015 Subaru Legacy
2.5i Limited W/ Tech Pkg LTHR! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
144,182KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 4209
- Mileage 144,182 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights
- Accident free
- Highly optioned
- AWD
Here comes a very desirable Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited with technology package! This spacious sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Regularly serviced, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Fully loaded with the legendary 2.5L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, blind spot monitoring system, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, sunroof, leather interior, heated front & rear seats, memory seats, power seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, fog lights, smart-key, push start, alarm, AM/FM/CD, Bluetooth, Harman Kardon audio system, digital climate control, steering wheel controls, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Financing available for as low as 9.99% O.A.C
Extended warranty available!
$15,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
$16,398 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
HID Lights
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Fitzgerald Motors
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-579-XXXX(click to show)
