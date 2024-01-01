Menu
Vehicle Highlights
- Accident free
- Highly optioned
- AWD

Here comes a very desirable Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited with technology package! This spacious sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Regularly serviced, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Fully loaded with the legendary 2.5L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, blind spot monitoring system, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, sunroof, leather interior, heated front & rear seats, memory seats, power seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, fog lights, smart-key, push start, alarm, AM/FM/CD, Bluetooth, Harman Kardon audio system, digital climate control, steering wheel controls, and much more!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Financing available for as low as 9.99% O.A.C
Extended warranty available!
$15,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
$16,398 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

2015 Subaru Legacy

144,182 KM

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
2015 Subaru Legacy

2.5i Limited W/ Tech Pkg LTHR! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF!

2015 Subaru Legacy

2.5i Limited W/ Tech Pkg LTHR! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF!

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
144,182KM

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4209
  • Mileage 144,182 KM

Vehicle Highlights
- Accident free
- Highly optioned
- AWD

Here comes a very desirable Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited with technology package! This spacious sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Regularly serviced, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Fully loaded with the legendary 2.5L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, blind spot monitoring system, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, sunroof, leather interior, heated front & rear seats, memory seats, power seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, fog lights, smart-key, push start, alarm, AM/FM/CD, Bluetooth, Harman Kardon audio system, digital climate control, steering wheel controls, and much more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Financing available for as low as 9.99% O.A.C
Extended warranty available!
$15,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
$16,398 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Power Steering

CD Player
Bluetooth

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Dual Climate Control

AWD
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
HID Lights
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2015 Subaru Legacy