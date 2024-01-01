$19,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2015 Subaru Outback
2.5i Limited - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF!
2015 Subaru Outback
2.5i Limited - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
86,913KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 4039
- Mileage 86,913 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Dealer serviced
- Well optioned
Another desirable Subaru Outback Limited has landed at Fitzgerald Motors! This single owner, spacious wagon is in excellent condition in and out and drives exceptionally well! Dealer serviced by its only owner, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.5L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, symmetrical AWD system, navigation system, back-up camera, blind spot monitoring, sunroof, leather seats, heated seats (front & rear), memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, alloys, cruise control, steering wheel controls, digital climate control A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Harman Kardon sound system, Bluetooth, key-less entry, fog lights, xenon lights, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 9.99% O.A.C
ONLY $19,999 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
- Accident free
- Dealer serviced
- Well optioned
Another desirable Subaru Outback Limited has landed at Fitzgerald Motors! This single owner, spacious wagon is in excellent condition in and out and drives exceptionally well! Dealer serviced by its only owner, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.5L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, symmetrical AWD system, navigation system, back-up camera, blind spot monitoring, sunroof, leather seats, heated seats (front & rear), memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, alloys, cruise control, steering wheel controls, digital climate control A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Harman Kardon sound system, Bluetooth, key-less entry, fog lights, xenon lights, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 9.99% O.A.C
ONLY $19,999 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Additional Features
AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors
2019 Ford Edge SEL AWD - CAR PLAY! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! REMOTE START! 99,160 KM $21,900 + tax & lic
2015 Honda CR-V TOURING -LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM! SUNROOF! 98,598 KM $21,900 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Edge SEL AWD - NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! REMOTE START! 92,596 KM $22,999 + tax & lic
Email Fitzgerald Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-579-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors
519-579-4995
2015 Subaru Outback