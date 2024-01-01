Menu
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Dealer serviced
- Well optioned

Another desirable Subaru Outback Limited has landed at Fitzgerald Motors! This single owner, spacious wagon is in excellent condition in and out and drives exceptionally well! Dealer serviced by its only owner, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.5L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, symmetrical AWD system, navigation system, back-up camera, blind spot monitoring, sunroof, leather seats, heated seats (front & rear), memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, alloys, cruise control, steering wheel controls, digital climate control A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Harman Kardon sound system, Bluetooth, key-less entry, fog lights, xenon lights, and much more!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 9.99% O.A.C
ONLY $19,999 PLUS HST & LIC

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

2015 Subaru Outback

86,913 KM

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
2015 Subaru Outback

2.5i Limited - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF!

2015 Subaru Outback

2.5i Limited - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF!

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
86,913KM

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4039
  • Mileage 86,913 KM

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Dealer serviced
- Well optioned


Another desirable Subaru Outback Limited has landed at Fitzgerald Motors! This single owner, spacious wagon is in excellent condition in and out and drives exceptionally well! Dealer serviced by its only owner, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.5L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, symmetrical AWD system, navigation system, back-up camera, blind spot monitoring, sunroof, leather seats, heated seats (front & rear), memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, alloys, cruise control, steering wheel controls, digital climate control A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Harman Kardon sound system, Bluetooth, key-less entry, fog lights, xenon lights, and much more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 9.99% O.A.C
ONLY $19,999 PLUS HST & LIC


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Additional Features

AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Power Rear Door / Hatch

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2015 Subaru Outback