2015 Subaru WRX

519-579-4995
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free!
- Fully loaded Sport tech model!
Here comes a very rare and desirable World Rally Blue Subaru Impreza WRX STI with all the right options and upgrades! This incredibly fast sedan has been enthusiast owned and maintained, must be seen to be appreciated, don't miss out!
Fully loaded with the legendary 2.5L - 4 cylinder turbo engine, 6-speed manual transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, H/K sound system, sunroof, leather interior, heated seats, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, sunroof, rear wing spoiler, fog lights, smart key, push start, AM/FM/CD, Bluetooth, digital climate control, cruise control, and much more! Too many features to list!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C!
ONLY $24,999 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
