2015 Subaru WRX

117,928 KM

Details Description Features

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
STI-SPORT TECH 4-Door - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! H/K SOUND!

STI-SPORT TECH 4-Door - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! H/K SOUND!

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

117,928KM
Used
  • Stock #: 2800

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2800
  • Mileage 117,928 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:


- Accident free!


- Fully loaded Sport tech model!


Here comes a very rare and desirable World Rally Blue Subaru Impreza WRX STI with all the right options and upgrades! This incredibly fast sedan has been enthusiast owned and maintained, must be seen to be appreciated, don't miss out!


Fully loaded with the legendary 2.5L - 4 cylinder turbo engine, 6-speed manual transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, H/K sound system, sunroof, leather interior, heated seats, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, sunroof, rear wing spoiler, fog lights, smart key, push start, AM/FM/CD, Bluetooth, digital climate control, cruise control, and much more! Too many features to list!


Certified!


Carfax Available


Extended Warranty Available!


Financing available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C!


ONLY $24,999 PLUS HST & LIC


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Automatic climate control
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
HID Lights
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera

