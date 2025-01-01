Menu
<p>Certified, Loaded, Well maintained, Back up camera, Set of Michelin tires, All wheel drive, Alloy wheels, Tinted windows,</p><p>All power, CD player, Ice cold air condition, ABS, TCS, TPMS, Steering wheel controls, Blue tooth and many more.</p><p>Three months warranty included.</p><p>Taxes and License fees extra.</p>

2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek

243,333 KM

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2.0i w/Touring Pkg

12842179

2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2.0i w/Touring Pkg

AutoSmarto

326 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L3

519-748-6001

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
243,333KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF2GPACC5FH283478

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # AUT-615
  • Mileage 243,333 KM

Certified, Loaded, Well maintained, Back up camera, Set of Michelin tires, All wheel drive, Alloy wheels, Tinted windows,

All power, CD player, Ice cold air condition, ABS, TCS, TPMS, Steering wheel controls, Blue tooth and many more.

Three months warranty included.

Taxes and License fees extra.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty Included

Climate Control

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

AutoSmarto

AutoSmarto

326 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L3
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing>

AutoSmarto

519-748-6001

2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek