Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Toyota Camry

39,987 KM

Details Description Features

$19,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,950

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota Camry

2015 Toyota Camry

LE *ONLY 39,000 KM*

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota Camry

LE *ONLY 39,000 KM*

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

  1. 1689975680
  2. 1689975680
  3. 1689975680
  4. 1689975680
  5. 1689975680
  6. 1689975681
  7. 1689975680
  8. 1689975680
  9. 1689975679
  10. 1689975680
  11. 1689975680
  12. 1689975679
  13. 1689975679
  14. 1689975679
  15. 1689975679
  16. 1689975680
  17. 1689975680
  18. 1689975681
  19. 1689975680
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,950

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
39,987KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10211247
  • Stock #: 22682

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pewter
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22682
  • Mileage 39,987 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 39,000 KM! BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, POWER GROUP, LOADED! No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and 5 year warranty available!

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 40 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!Please note the price listed is a finance incentive price and is only available to finance purchases on approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Quality Car Sales

2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 43,322 KM
$20,950 + tax & lic
2020 Dodge Grand Car...
 75,353 KM
$36,950 + tax & lic
2020 Dodge Grand Car...
 69,732 KM
$36,880 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Quality Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

Call Dealer

1-877-895-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-895-0886

Alternate Numbers
519-895-0886
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory