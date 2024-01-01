$18,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2015 Toyota Camry
XSE - NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF!
2015 Toyota Camry
XSE - NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
82,682KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 4208
- Mileage 82,682 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Dealer serviced
- Low mileage
Another gorgeous Camry XSE has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with only 83,000km! This beautiful sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Dealer serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the fuel efficient 2.5L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, blind-spot monitoring, leather/suede interior, sunroof, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, upgraded alloys, steering wheel controls, dual zone digital climate control, A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB/CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 9.99% O.A.C!
$18,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
$19,398 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
- Accident free
- Dealer serviced
- Low mileage
Another gorgeous Camry XSE has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with only 83,000km! This beautiful sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Dealer serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the fuel efficient 2.5L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, blind-spot monitoring, leather/suede interior, sunroof, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, upgraded alloys, steering wheel controls, dual zone digital climate control, A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB/CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 9.99% O.A.C!
$18,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
$19,398 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Exterior
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Seating
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Additional Features
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
HID Lights
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors
2019 Subaru Outback 2.5i Premier - EYE SIGHT! LTHR! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! 115,162 KM $21,999 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Odyssey EX - BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM! PWR DOORS! 8 PASS! 172,120 KM $15,999 + tax & lic
2012 Honda Pilot Touring 4WD 5-Spd AT with DVD -LTHR! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! DVD! 8 PASS! 159,286 KM $16,999 + tax & lic
Email Fitzgerald Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-579-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors
519-579-4995
2015 Toyota Camry