Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Dealer serviced
- Low mileage

Another gorgeous Camry XSE has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with only 83,000km! This beautiful sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Dealer serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Equipped with the fuel efficient 2.5L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, blind-spot monitoring, leather/suede interior, sunroof, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, upgraded alloys, steering wheel controls, dual zone digital climate control, A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB/CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, and much more!

Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 9.99% O.A.C!
$18,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
$19,398 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

2015 Toyota Camry

82,682 KM

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota Camry

XSE - NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF!

2015 Toyota Camry

XSE - NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF!

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_AccidentFree

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
82,682KM

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4208
  • Mileage 82,682 KM

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Dealer serviced
- Low mileage

Another gorgeous Camry XSE has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with only 83,000km! This beautiful sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Dealer serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Equipped with the fuel efficient 2.5L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, blind-spot monitoring, leather/suede interior, sunroof, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, upgraded alloys, steering wheel controls, dual zone digital climate control, A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB/CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, and much more!


Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 9.99% O.A.C!
$18,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
$19,398 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Additional Features

Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
HID Lights
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-579-4995

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2015 Toyota Camry