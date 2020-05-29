Menu
$16,488

+ taxes & licensing

2015 Toyota Camry

2015 Toyota Camry

HYBRID LE - BACK-UP CAMERA!

2015 Toyota Camry

HYBRID LE - BACK-UP CAMERA!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

$16,488

+ taxes & licensing

  92,938KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 5099390
  Stock #: 2354
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Hybrid
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Very desirable Toyota Camry LE Hybrid has arrived at Fitzgerald Motors! This fuel economic sedan is in great condition in and out and has been regularly maintained! Must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Equipped with the fuel efficient 2.5L 4 cylinder hybrid engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, cloth interior, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, digital climate control, steering wheel controls, A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, and much more!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C!
ONLY $16,488 PLUS HST & LIC

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive!

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Side Airbags
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Dual front airbags
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Proximity Key
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
  • Push Button Start
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Automatic climate control
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Seating
  • 5 Passenger
Additional Features
  • SMART KEY
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Aux in
  • TOUCHSCREEN
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Electronic Stability Control ESC
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Lumbar Seat Adjustment
  • Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

