2015 Toyota Camry

64,180 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2015 Toyota Camry

2015 Toyota Camry

HYBRID SE -ALLOYS! BACK-UP CAM! ACCIDENT FREE!

2015 Toyota Camry

HYBRID SE -ALLOYS! BACK-UP CAM! ACCIDENT FREE!

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

64,180KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6442143
  • Stock #: 2630

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2630
  • Mileage 64,180 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Hybrid

Very desirable Toyota Camry SE Hybrid has arrived at Fitzgerald Motors! This fuel economic sedan is in immaculate condition in and out and has been regularly maintained! Must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Equipped with the fuel efficient 2.5L 4 cylinder hybrid engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, alloys, cloth interior, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, digital climate control, steering wheel controls, A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, and much more!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C!
ONLY $17,995 PLUS HST & LIC

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Automatic climate control
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Rear Defrost
Heated rear seats
5 Passenger
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

