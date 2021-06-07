Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Toyota Camry

167,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota Camry

2015 Toyota Camry

XSE,ONE OWNER,GPS,BLUETOOTH,CERTIFIED,HEATED SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota Camry

XSE,ONE OWNER,GPS,BLUETOOTH,CERTIFIED,HEATED SEATS

Location

Auto Expo Inc.

1051 King St. East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2N1

519-208-0770

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

167,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7321850
  • VIN: 4T1BF1FK1FU113748

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 167,000 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner, Bluetooth, GPS, Back up Camera, Certified, Clean Car Fax, New Tires & Brakes all around, fresh Oil change, Push Starter, Heated Seats, Leather seats, Alloys, Key Less, Perfect driving Condition, Ontario car, Must See!!!

here is a link for car Fax history report:

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=h2WElw394vmnYCUUMZJhC3TrGDHCcKbk&_jstate=PxI2DHNk_lIvHhXVe3VIQT8SNgxzZP5SLx4V1Xt1SEH5cvzCF-VBt_xVS-ui8_TFlnsEURpiwNGaVVxzWFaGADcNcJQZU8At7nIjHz-5jAlg3DperideEvzTQStTs9eRx_SMjktlF2JTsu2Eyo8NxM0BPt5THpIq5SaWrwYVBmLZq5NYvkiwA1de4QDxVTffSdhfCeCX-jJZxPZEN8YHrRWXUfV-28IA7WtbWuQSQc-oKHNjlF7pIWo-rJdf_j2V859AHPaUBvKgVf8DbgLHBf3lGTiTCltWbyR9-qzi-YGZu-40auMEehJJNmrRczs_pe0H3oVsVvJQI7Q-yZm0w8UjyVa2ZpNxvjO1A0_wSBndadM9g3svK1EwygD4H9DbfPQUchKkgFKB7sZGyNCf-DNG1G2Zk4a-GT5zu0s0vIBN8cTWCLXWjEMk8Ua2m486

OMVIC Licensed and UCDA Member Dealer,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 1051 King St E, Kitchener!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Warranty Available
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Expo Inc.

2011 Toyota Sienna S...
 224,000 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2013 Honda Civic EX,...
 95,000 KM
$11,495 + tax & lic
2011 Honda Civic DX-...
 117,000 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic

Email Auto Expo Inc.

Auto Expo Inc.

Auto Expo Inc.

1051 King St. East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2N1

Call Dealer

519-208-XXXX

(click to show)

519-208-0770

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory