2015 Toyota Corolla

88,546 KM

$17,499

+ tax & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

S - ALLOYS! SUNROOF! BACK-UP CAM!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

88,546KM
Used
  • Stock #: 3563

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3563
  • Mileage 88,546 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Low mileage
- 6 Speed manual transmission

Another beautiful Toyota Corolla S has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with a 6-speed manual transmission! This sporty sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Dealer serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Loaded with the fuel efficient yet powerful 1.8L - 4 cylinder engine, 6-speed manual transmission, back-up camera, sport seats with fabric and leather sides, sunroof, upgraded alloys, heated seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, digital climate control, cruise control, steering wheel controls, fog lights, spoiler, A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, key-less entry, alarm, and much more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
ONLY $17,499 PLUS HST & LIC


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com


*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Windows

Sunroof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

Automatic lights
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

