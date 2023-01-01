$14,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota Corolla
S - ALLOYS! BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF! 6-SPEED MT!
Location
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
138,497KM
Used
- Stock #: 3641
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 138,497 KM
Vehicle Description
- Accident free
- Well serviced
Another beautiful Toyota Corolla S has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with a 6-speed manual transmission! This sporty sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Dealer serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Loaded with the fuel efficient yet powerful 1.8L - 4 cylinder engine, 6-speed manual transmission, back-up camera, sport seats with fabric and leather sides, sunroof, upgraded alloys, heated seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, digital climate control, cruise control, steering wheel controls, fog lights, spoiler, A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, CD player, Bluetooth, key-less entry, alarm, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for 9.99% O.A.C!
ONLY $14,999 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
5 Passenger
Additional Features
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
