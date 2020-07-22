Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Toyota Corolla

140,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota Corolla

2015 Toyota Corolla

CE,6 SPEED,BLUETOOTH,AUX INPUT,CERTIFIED,ONE OWNER

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota Corolla

CE,6 SPEED,BLUETOOTH,AUX INPUT,CERTIFIED,ONE OWNER

Location

Auto Expo Inc.

1051 King St. East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2N1

519-208-0770

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

140,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5414309
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE9FC436877

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner, 6 Speed, Power Window, Mirrors & Door locks, 4 Cylinders, 4 Doors, Certified, Bluetooth, Aux input, None Smoker, No Rust, All Original, Perfect Driving Condition, Must See!!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
AM/FM CD Player
Bucket Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Steel Wheels
Warranty Included
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Temporary spare tire
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Expo Inc.

2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 112,000 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2009 BMW 3 Series 32...
 157,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2007 Toyota RAV4 AWD...
 132,000 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic

Email Auto Expo Inc.

Auto Expo Inc.

Auto Expo Inc.

1051 King St. East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2N1

Call Dealer

519-208-XXXX

(click to show)

519-208-0770

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory