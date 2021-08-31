Menu
2015 Toyota Corolla

118,988 KM

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2015 Toyota Corolla

2015 Toyota Corolla

LE -ALLOYS! BACK-UP CAM! HEATED SEATS!

2015 Toyota Corolla

LE -ALLOYS! BACK-UP CAM! HEATED SEATS!

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

118,988KM
Used
  • Stock #: 2942

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2942
  • Mileage 118,988 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Well serviced
- Heated seats



Here comes another Toyota Corolla LE for an affordable price! This fuel economic sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Regularly maintained, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!



Loaded with the fuel efficient yet powerful 1.8L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, alloys, cloth interior, heated seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, steering wheel controls, A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, key-less entry, alarm, and much more!




Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C!
ONLY $12,999 PLUS HST & LIC



Financing available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C!
ONLY $12,999 PLUS HST & LIC

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Xenon Lights
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

