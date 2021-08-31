Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors!
If you're looking for a fun, efficient compact, then look no further than the Toyota Corolla. This 2015 Toyota Corolla is for sale today.
The Toyota Corolla debuted in 1966 and there is no stopping this legend. Completely redesigned in 2014, the 2015 Corolla is a perfect example of Toyota durability, quality, and reliability. It has a sleek, sporty look that will turn heads everywhere you go. The Corolla is a fun to drive compact that is excellent on fuel and offers more than just being a commuter vehicle. The ride is smooth and well mannered in the corners while the interior and exterior design is sure to make you fall in love. This sedan has 120,614 kms. It's slate metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.8L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Remote power door locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Daytime Running Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Coloured Grille
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Torsion beam rear suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Interior air filtration
Manual front air conditioning
Privacy glass: Light
Front Independent Suspension
4 door
Rear View Camera
Radio data system
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Width: 6.5
Rear door type: Trunk
Mechanical remote trunk release
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Audio system memory card slot
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Metal-look/piano black dash trim
Metal-look/piano black door trim
Metal-look/piano black center console trim
Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.2 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
Tires: Width: 205 mm
Rear Head Room: 942 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.2 L/100 km
Front Hip Room: 1,346 mm
Overall height: 1,455 mm
Urethane steering wheel trim
Front Shoulder Room: 1,392 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,115 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,075 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,391 mm
Overall Width: 1,776 mm
Max cargo capacity: 369 L
Overall Length: 4,639 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,051 mm
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 1,290 kg
Front Head Room: 974 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,733 kg
LED low beam projector beam headlights
