2015 Toyota Corolla

91,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

2015 Toyota Corolla

2015 Toyota Corolla

LE,AUTO,BLUETOOTH,BACKUP CAMERA,CERTIFIED,LOW KM'S

2015 Toyota Corolla

LE,AUTO,BLUETOOTH,BACKUP CAMERA,CERTIFIED,LOW KM'S

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

91,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9177511
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE6FC419650

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 91,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Super Low Km's, Auto, A/C, Backup Camera, Front Heated Seats, Bluetooth, AUX & USB Port, Certified, 2 Set of Keys, Ontario Car, None Smoker, No Rust, No Pets, Perfect Driving Condition, Must See!!!

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed and UCDA Member Dealer,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

