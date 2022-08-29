Menu
2015 Toyota Corolla

88,459 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

S - BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF!

Location

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

Logo_AccidentFree

88,459KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9191680
  • Stock #: 3358

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- New brakes all around


Another beautiful Toyota Corolla S has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with only 88km! This sporty sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Loaded with the fuel efficient yet powerful 1.8L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, sport seats with fabric and leather sides, sunroof, upgraded alloys, heated seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, digital climate control, cruise control, steering wheel controls, fog lights, spoiler, A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, key-less entry, alarm, and much more!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 6.99% O.A.C!
ONLY $19,999 PLUS HST & LIC

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com


*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
5 Passenger
HID Lights
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

