$19,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-579-4995
2015 Toyota Corolla
S - BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9191680
- Stock #: 3358
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3358
- Mileage 88,459 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- New brakes all around
Another beautiful Toyota Corolla S has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with only 88km! This sporty sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Loaded with the fuel efficient yet powerful 1.8L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, sport seats with fabric and leather sides, sunroof, upgraded alloys, heated seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, digital climate control, cruise control, steering wheel controls, fog lights, spoiler, A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, key-less entry, alarm, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 6.99% O.A.C!
ONLY $19,999 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.