519-571-2828
2015 Toyota Corolla
S
Location
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
$14,999
- Listing ID: 9841499
- Stock #: 23302A
- VIN: 2T1BURHE1FC461109
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 195,425 KM
Vehicle Description
Meticulously maintained at local Toyota dealership with NO ACCIDENTS (how rare is that on a Corolla!?). Coming certified and ready to go to its new home.
Power windows/locks and mirrors. Very nice condition, perfect commuter or student caror just a Corolla to call your own.
Vehicle Features
