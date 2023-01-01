Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Toyota Corolla

195,425 KM

Details Description Features

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota Corolla

2015 Toyota Corolla

S

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota Corolla

S

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

  1. 9841499
  2. 9841499
  3. 9841499
  4. 9841499
  5. 9841499
  6. 9841499
  7. 9841499
  8. 9841499
  9. 9841499
  10. 9841499
Contact Seller

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
195,425KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9841499
  • Stock #: 23302A
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE1FC461109

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 23302A
  • Mileage 195,425 KM

Vehicle Description

Meticulously maintained at local Toyota dealership with NO ACCIDENTS (how rare is that on a Corolla!?). Coming certified and ready to go to its new home.







Power windows/locks and mirrors. Very nice condition, perfect commuter or student caror just a Corolla to call your own.







Kitchener Kias Used Car Philosophy: Provide each client with an open, honest and transparent used car buying process. With the use of real time pricing software, complimentary Carfax reports and an in-depth safety inspection review, you can rest assured that your used car purchase will offer you the best value and use of your time.



Kitchener Kia proudly serves all neighbouring communities including: Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, St. Thomas, Strathroy, Clinton, Owen Sound, Sarnia, Listowel, Woodstock, Grand Bend, Port Stanley, Belmont, Ingersoll, Brantford, Paris, and Chatham.



519-571-2828

sales@kitchenerkia.com

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
Temporary spare tire

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kitchener KIA

2016 Volkswagen Pass...
 186,567 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2017 Subaru WRX STI ...
 82,207 KM
$35,999 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Corolla S
 195,425 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic

Email Kitchener KIA

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

Call Dealer

519-571-XXXX

(click to show)

519-571-2828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory