Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>Vehicle Highlights:</span><br><span>- Accident free</span><br><span>- Dealer serviced<br>- 8 passenger<br><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Another beautiful Toyota Highlander XLE AWD has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with all the right features! This spacious 8 passenger SUV is in great condition in and out and drives very smooth! Dealer maintained since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!<br><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine with ECO mode, automatic transmission, AWD, 8 passenger seating, navigation system, back-up camera, sunroof, leather seats, heated seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power driver seat, power trunk, alloys, cruise control, steering wheel controls, digital climate control (front/pass/rear) A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, alarm, fog lights, and much more!<br></span><br></div><br /><div><span>Certified!</span><br><span>Carfax Available</span><br><span>Extended Warranty Available!</span><br><span>Financing Available for as low as 9.99% O.A.C</span><br><span>ONLY $17,999 PLUS HST & LIC<br><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at </span><a href=http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com/ target=_blank>www.fitzgeraldmotors.com</a></div><br /><div><span><br></span><span>*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude</span></div>

2015 Toyota Highlander

237,140 KM

Details Description Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Toyota Highlander

XLE AWD V6 - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF! 8 PASS!

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota Highlander

XLE AWD V6 - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF! 8 PASS!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

  1. 11386670
  2. 11386670
  3. 11386670
  4. 11386670
  5. 11386670
  6. 11386670
  7. 11386670
  8. 11386670
  9. 11386670
  10. 11386670
  11. 11386670
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
237,140KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4055
  • Mileage 237,140 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Dealer serviced
- 8 passenger


Another beautiful Toyota Highlander XLE AWD has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with all the right features! This spacious 8 passenger SUV is in great condition in and out and drives very smooth! Dealer maintained since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine with ECO mode, automatic transmission, AWD, 8 passenger seating, navigation system, back-up camera, sunroof, leather seats, heated seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power driver seat, power trunk, alloys, cruise control, steering wheel controls, digital climate control (front/pass/rear) A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, alarm, fog lights, and much more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 9.99% O.A.C
ONLY $17,999 PLUS HST & LIC


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
8 PASSENGER

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors

Used 2019 Toyota Corolla LE UPGRADE - SAFETY SENSE! SUNROOF! BACK-UP CAM! HTD SEATS! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2019 Toyota Corolla LE UPGRADE - SAFETY SENSE! SUNROOF! BACK-UP CAM! HTD SEATS! 45,993 KM $20,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD V6 - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF! 8 PASS! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2015 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD V6 - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF! 8 PASS! 237,140 KM $17,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Lexus ES 300 h Sedan -LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2013 Lexus ES 300 h Sedan -LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF! 150,601 KM $17,999 + tax & lic

Email Fitzgerald Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-579-XXXX

(click to show)

519-579-4995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota Highlander