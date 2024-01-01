2015 Toyota Highlander

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>Vehicle Highlights:</span><br><span>- </span><span>Single owner</span><br><span>- Highly optioned<br>- 7 passenger<br></span><span><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Another beautiful Toyota Highlander Limited AWD has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with ALL the right features! This spacious 7 passenger SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for by its only owner, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!<br></span><br></div><br /><div><span>Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, 7 passenger seating, navigation system, back-up camera with parking sensors, blind spot monitoring, panoramic sunroof, leather seats, heated seats (front & rear), cooled seats, heated steering wheel, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, upgraded alloys, steering wheel controls, digital climate control A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, CD player, JBL audio, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, fog lights, and much more!<br></span><br></div><br /><div><span>Certified!</span><br><span>Carfax Available</span><br><span>Extended Warranty Available!</span><br><span>Financing Available for as low as 9.99% O.A.C</span><br><span>$21,900 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price<br></span><span>$22,299 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price</span></div><br /><div><span><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at </span><a href=http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com/ target=_blank>www.fitzgeraldmotors.com</a></div><br /><div><span><br></span><span>*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.</span></div>

2015 Toyota Highlander

171,417 KM

Details Description Features

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Toyota Highlander

Limited AWD V6 - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! 7 PASS!

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota Highlander

Limited AWD V6 - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! 7 PASS!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
171,417KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4210
  • Mileage 171,417 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Single owner
- Highly optioned
- 7 passenger


Another beautiful Toyota Highlander Limited AWD has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with ALL the right features! This spacious 7 passenger SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for by its only owner, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, 7 passenger seating, navigation system, back-up camera with parking sensors, blind spot monitoring, panoramic sunroof, leather seats, heated seats (front & rear), cooled seats, heated steering wheel, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, upgraded alloys, steering wheel controls, digital climate control A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, CD player, JBL audio, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, fog lights, and much more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 9.99% O.A.C
$21,900 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
$22,299 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
7 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
SIDE WINDOW SUNSHADES
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Cooled / Ventilated Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors

Used 2021 Subaru Outback Convenience 2.5i - CAR PLAY! BACK-UP CAM! EYE SIGHT! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2021 Subaru Outback Convenience 2.5i - CAR PLAY! BACK-UP CAM! EYE SIGHT! 147,710 KM $20,499 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GT - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GT - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! 113,665 KM $17,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Corolla LE -CAR PLAY! SAFETY SENSE! BSM! BACK-UP CAM! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2021 Toyota Corolla LE -CAR PLAY! SAFETY SENSE! BSM! BACK-UP CAM! 116,536 KM $20,499 + tax & lic

Email Fitzgerald Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-579-XXXX

(click to show)

519-579-4995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota Highlander