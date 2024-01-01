$21,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2015 Toyota Highlander
Limited AWD V6 - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! 7 PASS!
2015 Toyota Highlander
Limited AWD V6 - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! 7 PASS!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$21,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
171,417KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 4210
- Mileage 171,417 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Single owner
- Highly optioned
- 7 passenger
Another beautiful Toyota Highlander Limited AWD has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with ALL the right features! This spacious 7 passenger SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for by its only owner, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, 7 passenger seating, navigation system, back-up camera with parking sensors, blind spot monitoring, panoramic sunroof, leather seats, heated seats (front & rear), cooled seats, heated steering wheel, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, upgraded alloys, steering wheel controls, digital climate control A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, CD player, JBL audio, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, fog lights, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 9.99% O.A.C
$21,900 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
$22,299 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
- Single owner
- Highly optioned
- 7 passenger
Another beautiful Toyota Highlander Limited AWD has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with ALL the right features! This spacious 7 passenger SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for by its only owner, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, 7 passenger seating, navigation system, back-up camera with parking sensors, blind spot monitoring, panoramic sunroof, leather seats, heated seats (front & rear), cooled seats, heated steering wheel, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, upgraded alloys, steering wheel controls, digital climate control A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, CD player, JBL audio, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, fog lights, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 9.99% O.A.C
$21,900 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
$22,299 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
7 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
SIDE WINDOW SUNSHADES
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors
2021 Subaru Outback Convenience 2.5i - CAR PLAY! BACK-UP CAM! EYE SIGHT! 147,710 KM $20,499 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GT - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! 113,665 KM $17,999 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Corolla LE -CAR PLAY! SAFETY SENSE! BSM! BACK-UP CAM! 116,536 KM $20,499 + tax & lic
Email Fitzgerald Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-579-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$21,900
+ taxes & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors
519-579-4995
2015 Toyota Highlander