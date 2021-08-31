+ taxes & licensing
1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
This 2015 Toyota Prius is a local Canadian (Ontario) trade in with service records. High-value options included with this vehicle are; touchscreen, fog lights and xenon headlights, offering immense value.
Why buy from us?
Most Wanted Cars is a place where customers send their family and friends. MWC offers the best financing options in Kitchener-Waterloo and the surrounding areas. Family-owned and operated, MWC has served customers since 1975 and is also DealerRater’s 2021 Provincial Winner for Used Car Dealers. MWC is also honored to have an A+ standing on Better Business Bureau and a 4.9/5 customer satisfaction rating across all online platforms with over 900 reviews. With two locations to serve you better, our inventory consists of over 150 used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs.
Our main office is located at 1620 King Street East, Kitchener, Ontario. Please give us a call at 519-772-3040 or visit our website at www.mostwantedcars.ca to check out our full list of inventory and complete an easy online finance application to get exclusive online preferred rates.
*Price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment. Taxes and licensing are excluded from the price shown above*
