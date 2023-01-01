Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Toyota RAV4

124,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota RAV4

2015 Toyota RAV4

LE,Certified,New winter Tires & Brakes,Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota RAV4

LE,Certified,New winter Tires & Brakes,Bluetooth

Location

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-208-0770

  1. 1695134459
  2. 1695134459
  3. 1695134459
  4. 1695134460
  5. 1695134460
  6. 1695134460
  7. 1695134460
  8. 1695134460
  9. 1695134460
  10. 1695134242
  11. 1695134460
  12. 1695134460
  13. 1695134460
  14. 1695134460
  15. 1695134460
  16. 1695134460
  17. 1695134461
  18. 1695134461
  19. 1695134461
  20. 1695134461
  21. 1695134461
  22. 1695134461
  23. 1695134461
  24. 1695134459
  25. 1695134293
  26. 1695134407
  27. 1695134410
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
124,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10440288
  • VIN: 2T3ZFREV4FW145884

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 124,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto, A/C, Power Group, Key Less, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, No Accident, Clean CarFax, Heated front Seats, 2 Set of Keys, Aux & USB Port, New Winter Tires & Brakes all around, Certified, None Smoker, Good Running Condition, Must See!!!

Click here please to view the CarFax history report:

((( CarFax )))

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & CarFax Member,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Expo Inc.

2015 Toyota RAV4 LE,...
 124,000 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Corolla ...
 149,000 KM
$18,499 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Odyssey G...
 152,000 KM
$21,999 + tax & lic

Email Auto Expo Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Expo Inc.

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-208-XXXX

(click to show)

519-208-0770

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory