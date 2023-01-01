$19,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota RAV4
LE,Certified,New winter Tires & Brakes,Bluetooth
Location
Auto Expo Inc.
450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10440288
- VIN: 2T3ZFREV4FW145884
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 124,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Auto, A/C, Power Group, Key Less, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, No Accident, Clean CarFax, Heated front Seats, 2 Set of Keys, Aux & USB Port, New Winter Tires & Brakes all around, Certified, None Smoker, Good Running Condition, Must See!!!
We Finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & CarFax Member,,,
We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!
