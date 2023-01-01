Menu
2015 Toyota RAV4

124,000 KM

Details

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

2015 Toyota RAV4

2015 Toyota RAV4

LE,Certified,New winter Tires & Brakes,Bluetooth

2015 Toyota RAV4

LE,Certified,New winter Tires & Brakes,Bluetooth

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

124,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10440306
  • VIN: 2T3ZFREV4FW145884

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 124,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto, A/C, Power Group, Key Less, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, No Accident, Clean CarFax, Heated front Seats, 2 Set of Keys, Aux & USB Port, New Winter Tires & Brakes all around, Certified, None Smoker, Good Running Condition, Must See!!!

Click here please to view the CarFax history report:

((( CarFax )))

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & CarFax Member,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

