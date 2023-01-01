Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Good deals are here ! Check out this 2015 Toyota Rav 4, 4 dr AWD LE SUV<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1702138006346_5446705712071209 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span> 4 cyl Auto.Loaded with most options, This is one of the best deals in the Area, A cert & serviced 2015 Rav 4 for the insane price of only $15885.00 Low Low Prices are at Tribrook Auto Sales Text or Call Tony for more details 519-731-2186 Tribrook Auto Sales, This is going to sell fast !</p>

2015 Toyota RAV4

171,501 KM

Details Description Features

$15,885

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Toyota RAV4

AWD 4dr LE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota RAV4

AWD 4dr LE

Location

Tribrook Auto Sales

1431 Victoria St. N., Kitchener, ON N2B 3E4

519-749-8888

  1. 10764611
  2. 10764611
  3. 10764611
  4. 10764611
  5. 10764611
  6. 10764611
  7. 10764611
Contact Seller
Sale

$15,885

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
171,501KM
Used
VIN 2T3BFREV6FW313624

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 171,501 KM

Vehicle Description

Good deals are here ! Check out this 2015 Toyota Rav 4, 4 dr AWD LE SUV 4 cyl Auto.Loaded with most options, This is one of the best deals in the Area, A cert & serviced 2015 Rav 4 for the insane price of only $15885.00 Low Low Prices are at Tribrook Auto Sales Text or Call Tony for more details 519-731-2186 Tribrook Auto Sales, This is going to sell fast !

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Instrument Panel Bin
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
4-Way Passenger Seat
6-Way Driver Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver and passenger seat fore/aft and recline adjustments and driver cushion height
Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Convenience

Clock

Exterior

SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black rear bumper
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Fixed Interval Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Tires: P225/65R17 AS -inc: compact spare tire

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth Capability
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Streaming Audio

Mechanical

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Acoustic control induction system (ACIS)
550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
60 L Fuel Tank
4.071 Axle Ratio
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
408.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
600 lbs)
starter
Heavy Duty Battery
USB Audio input
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Wheels: 17 Steel w/Full Wheel Covers
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI -inc: aluminum alloy block
Tier 2 Bin 5 emissions rating
alternator and heater and stainless steel exhaust system
dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
4 speakers and roof mounted antenna
Radio: AM/FM CD/MP3/WMA -inc: audio auxiliary input jack
085 kgs (4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tribrook Auto Sales

Used 2013 Ford Explorer 4WD 4dr XLT for sale in Kitchener, ON
2013 Ford Explorer 4WD 4dr XLT 172,419 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 GMC Terrain Awd 4dr Denali for sale in Kitchener, ON
2015 GMC Terrain Awd 4dr Denali 186,672 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Toyota RAV4 4WD 4dr I4 Base for sale in Kitchener, ON
2010 Toyota RAV4 4WD 4dr I4 Base 174,807 KM $11,495 + tax & lic

Email Tribrook Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tribrook Auto Sales

Tribrook Auto Sales

1431 Victoria St. N., Kitchener, ON N2B 3E4

Call Dealer

519-749-XXXX

(click to show)

519-749-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,885

+ taxes & licensing

Tribrook Auto Sales

519-749-8888

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota RAV4