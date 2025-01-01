Menu
Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV thats perfect for Canadian winters? Look no further than this 2015 Toyota RAV4 AWD, now available at Auto Expo Inc.! This certified pre-owned vehicle boasts a clean CarFax report, assuring you of its impeccable history. Equipped with the convenience of Bluetooth connectivity and a backup camera, this RAV4 makes every drive a breeze. With its powerful 4-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive, you can tackle any terrain with confidence. The stylish white exterior and black interior create a timeless and elegant look. This RAV4 has 148,000km on the odometer, but thanks to Toyotas renowned reliability, its still ready for many more adventures.

This RAV4 is packed with features designed to enhance your comfort and safety. Enjoy the warmth of heated seats and mirrors on chilly mornings, and stay connected with Bluetooth hands-free calling. The backup camera provides peace of mind when reversing, while the powerful engine and all-wheel drive ensure a smooth and safe ride in all conditions. Additional features like keyless entry, cruise control, and a tilt steering wheel add to the convenience and comfort of this well-equipped SUV.

Here are 5 standout features that make this RAV4 a true standout:

1. Certified Pre-Owned: Enjoy peace of mind with a comprehensive inspection and warranty.
2. Clean CarFax: Rest assured knowing this vehicle has a clear history with no accidents or major repairs.
3. All-Wheel Drive: Brave any weather with superior traction and handling in all conditions.
4. Heated Seats & Mirrors: Stay warm and comfortable even on the coldest days.
5. Backup Camera: Navigate parking lots and tight spaces with ease and confidence.

Visit Auto Expo Inc. today to experience this fantastic RAV4 firsthand! We finance,,, --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-size: 18pt;><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-weight: bolder;>We finance,,,</span></em></li></ol><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;><a style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; text-decoration: inherit; href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=UtCpj4VLd4jLufa8QUJSSLC6AKr6GFb/&_jstate=PxI2DHNk_lIvHhXVe3VIQT8SNgxzZP5SLx4V1Xt1SEH5cvzCF-VBt_xVS-ui8_TFlnsEURpiwNGaVVxzWFaGADcNcJQZU8At7nIjHz-5jAlg3DperideEvzTQStTs9eRx_SMjktlF2JTsu2Eyo8NxM0BPt5THpIq5SaWrwYVBmLZq5NYvkiwA1de4QDxVTffSdhfCeCX-jJZxPZEN8YHrRWXUfV-28IA7WtbWuQSQc-oKHNjlF7pIWo-rJdf_j2V859AHPaUBvKgVf8DbgLHBf3lGTiTCltWbyR9-qzi-YGZu-40auMEehJJNmrRczs_pe0H3oVsVvJQI7Q-yZm0w8UjyVa2ZpNxvjO1A0_wSBndadM9g3svK1EwygD4H9DbfPQUchKkgFKB7sZGyNCf-DNG1G2Zk4a-GT5zu0s0vIBN8cTWCLXWjEMk8Ua2m486 target=_blank rel=noopener><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,, --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; text-decoration-line: underline; font-size: 18pt;><em style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000;><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; we specialize in Domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget!

Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West Kitchener!

2015 Toyota RAV4

148,000 KM

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota RAV4

AWD,Certified,Clean CarFax,Bluetooth,Backup Camera

12221286

2015 Toyota RAV4

AWD,Certified,Clean CarFax,Bluetooth,Backup Camera

Location

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-208-0770

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
148,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 2T3BFREVXFW251029

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 148,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that's perfect for Canadian winters? Look no further than this 2015 Toyota RAV4 AWD, now available at Auto Expo Inc.! This certified pre-owned vehicle boasts a clean CarFax report, assuring you of its impeccable history. Equipped with the convenience of Bluetooth connectivity and a backup camera, this RAV4 makes every drive a breeze. With its powerful 4-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive, you can tackle any terrain with confidence. The stylish white exterior and black interior create a timeless and elegant look. This RAV4 has 148,000km on the odometer, but thanks to Toyota's renowned reliability, it's still ready for many more adventures.

This RAV4 is packed with features designed to enhance your comfort and safety. Enjoy the warmth of heated seats and mirrors on chilly mornings, and stay connected with Bluetooth hands-free calling. The backup camera provides peace of mind when reversing, while the powerful engine and all-wheel drive ensure a smooth and safe ride in all conditions. Additional features like keyless entry, cruise control, and a tilt steering wheel add to the convenience and comfort of this well-equipped SUV.

Here are 5 standout features that make this RAV4 a true standout:

  1. Certified Pre-Owned: Enjoy peace of mind with a comprehensive inspection and warranty.
  2. Clean CarFax: Rest assured knowing this vehicle has a clear history with no accidents or major repairs.
  3. All-Wheel Drive: Brave any weather with superior traction and handling in all conditions.
  4. Heated Seats & Mirrors: Stay warm and comfortable even on the coldest days.
  5. Backup Camera: Navigate parking lots and tight spaces with ease and confidence.

Visit Auto Expo Inc. today to experience this fantastic RAV4 firsthand!

  1. We finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,

we specialize in Domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget!

Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West Kitchener!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Auto Expo Inc.

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-208-0770

519-208-0770

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

2015 Toyota RAV4