$16,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota RAV4
AWD,Certified,Clean CarFax,Bluetooth,Backup Camera
2015 Toyota RAV4
AWD,Certified,Clean CarFax,Bluetooth,Backup Camera
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
Certified
$16,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 148,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that's perfect for Canadian winters? Look no further than this 2015 Toyota RAV4 AWD, now available at Auto Expo Inc.! This certified pre-owned vehicle boasts a clean CarFax report, assuring you of its impeccable history. Equipped with the convenience of Bluetooth connectivity and a backup camera, this RAV4 makes every drive a breeze. With its powerful 4-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive, you can tackle any terrain with confidence. The stylish white exterior and black interior create a timeless and elegant look. This RAV4 has 148,000km on the odometer, but thanks to Toyota's renowned reliability, it's still ready for many more adventures.
This RAV4 is packed with features designed to enhance your comfort and safety. Enjoy the warmth of heated seats and mirrors on chilly mornings, and stay connected with Bluetooth hands-free calling. The backup camera provides peace of mind when reversing, while the powerful engine and all-wheel drive ensure a smooth and safe ride in all conditions. Additional features like keyless entry, cruise control, and a tilt steering wheel add to the convenience and comfort of this well-equipped SUV.
Here are 5 standout features that make this RAV4 a true standout:
- Certified Pre-Owned: Enjoy peace of mind with a comprehensive inspection and warranty.
- Clean CarFax: Rest assured knowing this vehicle has a clear history with no accidents or major repairs.
- All-Wheel Drive: Brave any weather with superior traction and handling in all conditions.
- Heated Seats & Mirrors: Stay warm and comfortable even on the coldest days.
- Backup Camera: Navigate parking lots and tight spaces with ease and confidence.
Visit Auto Expo Inc. today to experience this fantastic RAV4 firsthand!
- We finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,
we specialize in Domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget!
Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West Kitchener!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Exterior
Interior
Seating
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc
Email Vendora Credit Inc
Vendora Credit Inc
Call Dealer
519-829-XXXX(click to show)
519-829-5628
Alternate Numbers519-829-5628
+ taxes & licensing
519-829-5628