2015 Toyota RAV4

103,893 KM

Details

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2015 Toyota RAV4

2015 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD - NAV! BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF!

2015 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD - NAV! BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_NoBadges

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

103,893 KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7689793
  Stock #: 2948

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2948
  • Mileage 103,893 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- AWD
- Navigation



Here comes a beautiful Toyota Rav4 XLE AWD with all the right features! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and has been regularly maintained! Must be seen and driven to be appreciated!




Loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.5L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, cloth interior, heated seats, alloys, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, sunroof, fog lights, climate control, steering wheel controls, cruise control, AM/FM/CD/USB/AUX, Bluetooth, key-less entry, alarm, and much more!




Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C!
ONLY $19,999 PLUS HST & LIC



Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Security System
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Automatic climate control
Steering Wheel Controls
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
AWD
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

