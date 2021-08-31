2015 Toyota RAV4

+ taxes & licensing
519-579-4995
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Highlights:
- AWD
- Navigation
Here comes a beautiful Toyota Rav4 XLE AWD with all the right features! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and has been regularly maintained! Must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.5L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, cloth interior, heated seats, alloys, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, sunroof, fog lights, climate control, steering wheel controls, cruise control, AM/FM/CD/USB/AUX, Bluetooth, key-less entry, alarm, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C!
ONLY $19,999 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2