2015 Toyota RAV4

Details Description Features

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

LE,AWD,Bluetooth,Backup Camera,Certified,New Tires

Location

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-208-0770

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

162,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8114113
  • VIN: 2T3BFREV2FW291881

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 162,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto, A/C, AWD, Power Group, Key Less, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Aux Input, Tinted, Roof Rack, New Winter Tires & Brakes all around, Clean CarFax, No Accident, All original, Perfect Driving Condition, Must See!!!

Click Here to view CarFax: ((( CarFax )))

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed and UCDA Member Dealer,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

