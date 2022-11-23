2015 Toyota RAV4

$20,999 + taxes & licensing 1 2 9 , 5 7 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9353899

9353899 Stock #: 3411

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 129,576 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Automatic climate control HEATED FRONT SEATS Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Side Airbags Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Convenience Intermittent Wipers Telescopic Steering Wheel Comfort Dual Climate Control Seating 5 Passenger Additional Features AWD Automatic lights Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Aux in TOUCHSCREEN Vehicle Stability Management VSM Electronic Stability Control ESC Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Backup / Rear View Camera Side Turning Signals

