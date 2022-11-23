Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Toyota RAV4

129,576 KM

Details Description Features

$20,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota RAV4

2015 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD - NAV! BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF!

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD - NAV! BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

  1. 9353899
  2. 9353899
  3. 9353899
  4. 9353899
  5. 9353899
  6. 9353899
  7. 9353899
  8. 9353899
  9. 9353899
  10. 9353899
  11. 9353899
  12. 9353899
  13. 9353899
  14. 9353899
  15. 9353899
  16. 9353899
  17. 9353899
  18. 9353899
  19. 9353899
  20. 9353899
  21. 9353899
  22. 9353899
  23. 9353899
  24. 9353899
  25. 9353899
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

129,576KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9353899
  • Stock #: 3411

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 129,576 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Navigation
- AWD


Here comes a beautiful Toyota Rav4 XLE AWD with all the right features! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Regularly serviced, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.5L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, cloth interior, heated seats, alloys, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, sunroof, fog lights, digital climate control, steering wheel controls, cruise control, AM/FM/CD/USB/AUX, Bluetooth, key-less entry, alarm, and more!

Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
ONLY $20,999 PLUS HST & LIC

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com


*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
5 Passenger
AWD
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors

2015 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 129,576 KM
$20,999 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota RAV4 Lim...
 93,404 KM
$28,900 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 146,371 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic

Email Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

Call Dealer

519-579-XXXX

(click to show)

519-579-4995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory