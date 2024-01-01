Menu
2015 Toyota Sienna

265,381 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota Sienna

SE 8 Passenger

2015 Toyota Sienna

SE 8 Passenger

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
265,381KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDXK3DC7FS633082

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 63800AXZ
  • Mileage 265,381 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

2015 Toyota Sienna