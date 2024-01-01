Menu
Vehicle Highlights:
- Well serviced
- Rare AWD
- Power doors

Very rare and desirable Toyota Sienna LE AWD 7 passenger has landed at Fitzgerald Motors! This spacious minivan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Equipped with the powerful and fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine with ECO mode, automatic transmission, back-up camera, 7 passenger seating, digital climate control (driver/passenger/rear), cloth interior, heated seats, alloys, power sliding doors, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power driver seat, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD/AUX, cruise control, A/C, key-less entry, alarm, and more!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low 9.99% O.A.C
$19,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
$20,398 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

2015 Toyota Sienna

155,388 KM

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota Sienna

LE AWD 7-Passenger V6 - BACK-UP CAM! HTD SEATS! 7 PASS!

2015 Toyota Sienna

LE AWD 7-Passenger V6 - BACK-UP CAM! HTD SEATS! 7 PASS!

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
155,388KM

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4245
  • Mileage 155,388 KM

Vehicle Highlights:
- Well serviced
- Rare AWD
- Power doors


Very rare and desirable Toyota Sienna LE AWD 7 passenger has landed at Fitzgerald Motors! This spacious minivan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Equipped with the powerful and fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine with ECO mode, automatic transmission, back-up camera, 7 passenger seating, digital climate control (driver/passenger/rear), cloth interior, heated seats, alloys, power sliding doors, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power driver seat, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD/AUX, cruise control, A/C, key-less entry, alarm, and more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low 9.99% O.A.C
$19,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
$20,398 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com


*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors

Power Steering

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

CD Player
Bluetooth

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Rear Defrost

Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

7 PASSENGER

AWD
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota Sienna