$19,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2015 Toyota Sienna
LE AWD 7-Passenger V6 - BACK-UP CAM! HTD SEATS! 7 PASS!
2015 Toyota Sienna
LE AWD 7-Passenger V6 - BACK-UP CAM! HTD SEATS! 7 PASS!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
155,388KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 4245
- Mileage 155,388 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Well serviced
- Rare AWD
- Power doors
Very rare and desirable Toyota Sienna LE AWD 7 passenger has landed at Fitzgerald Motors! This spacious minivan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful and fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine with ECO mode, automatic transmission, back-up camera, 7 passenger seating, digital climate control (driver/passenger/rear), cloth interior, heated seats, alloys, power sliding doors, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power driver seat, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD/AUX, cruise control, A/C, key-less entry, alarm, and more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low 9.99% O.A.C
$19,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
$20,398 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
- Well serviced
- Rare AWD
- Power doors
Very rare and desirable Toyota Sienna LE AWD 7 passenger has landed at Fitzgerald Motors! This spacious minivan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful and fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine with ECO mode, automatic transmission, back-up camera, 7 passenger seating, digital climate control (driver/passenger/rear), cloth interior, heated seats, alloys, power sliding doors, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power driver seat, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD/AUX, cruise control, A/C, key-less entry, alarm, and more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low 9.99% O.A.C
$19,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
$20,398 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Seating
7 PASSENGER
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors
2015 Toyota Highlander Limited AWD V6 - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! 7 PASS! 171,417 KM $21,900 + tax & lic
2021 Subaru Outback Convenience 2.5i - CAR PLAY! BACK-UP CAM! EYE SIGHT! 147,710 KM $20,499 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GT - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! 113,665 KM $17,999 + tax & lic
Email Fitzgerald Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-579-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors
519-579-4995
2015 Toyota Sienna