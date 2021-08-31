Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Toyota Sienna

56,943 KM

Details Description Features

$34,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota Sienna

2015 Toyota Sienna

Limited AWD 7-Passenger V6 - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! DVD! BSM!

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota Sienna

Limited AWD 7-Passenger V6 - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! DVD! BSM!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

  1. 7689790
  2. 7689790
  3. 7689790
  4. 7689790
  5. 7689790
  6. 7689790
  7. 7689790
  8. 7689790
  9. 7689790
  10. 7689790
  11. 7689790
  12. 7689790
  13. 7689790
  14. 7689790
  15. 7689790
  16. 7689790
  17. 7689790
  18. 7689790
  19. 7689790
  20. 7689790
  21. 7689790
  22. 7689790
  23. 7689790
  24. 7689790
  25. 7689790
  26. 7689790
  27. 7689790
  28. 7689790
  29. 7689790
  30. 7689790
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

56,943KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7689790
  • Stock #: 2947

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2947
  • Mileage 56,943 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Low mileage
- Rare Limited AWD model



Very rare and desirable Toyota Sienna Limited AWD has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with all the options! This spacious minivan is in excellent condition in and out and has been regularly maintained! Must be seen and driven to be appreciated! Don't miss this one!



Equipped with the powerful and fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, rear entertainment DVD, blind-spot monitoring, parking sensors, sunroof, 7 passenger seating, digital climate control (driver/passenger/rear), leather interior, memory seats, heated seats, heated steering wheel, alloys, power sliding doors, power trunk, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD/AUX, cruise control, A/C, smart key, push start, alarm, fog lights, and much more!




Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C
ONLY $34,999 PLUS HST & LIC



Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Security System
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Sliding Doors
Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Automatic climate control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Steering Wheel Controls
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
7 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats
Entertainment Package
AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
SIDE WINDOW SUNSHADES
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Sensors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Power Rear Door / Hatch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors

2019 Honda CR-V EX-L...
 38,473 KM
$31,999 + tax & lic
2020 Acura TLX SH-AW...
 67,109 KM
$37,999 + tax & lic
2018 Honda CR-V EX A...
 88,640 KM
$26,488 + tax & lic

Email Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

Call Dealer

519-579-XXXX

(click to show)

519-579-4995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory