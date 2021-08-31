2015 Toyota Sienna

+ taxes & licensing
519-579-4995
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
Vehicle Highlights:
- Low mileage
- Rare Limited AWD model
Very rare and desirable Toyota Sienna Limited AWD has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with all the options! This spacious minivan is in excellent condition in and out and has been regularly maintained! Must be seen and driven to be appreciated! Don't miss this one!
Equipped with the powerful and fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, rear entertainment DVD, blind-spot monitoring, parking sensors, sunroof, 7 passenger seating, digital climate control (driver/passenger/rear), leather interior, memory seats, heated seats, heated steering wheel, alloys, power sliding doors, power trunk, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD/AUX, cruise control, A/C, smart key, push start, alarm, fog lights, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C
ONLY $34,999 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2