2015 Toyota Sienna

$34,999 + taxes & licensing 5 6 , 9 4 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7689790

7689790 Stock #: 2947

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 2947

Mileage 56,943 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Safety Security System Traction Control Side Airbags Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Sliding Doors Interior Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Automatic climate control REAR CLIMATE CONTROL Convenience Steering Wheel Controls Intermittent Wipers Proximity Key Telescopic Steering Wheel Push Button Start Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Trip Computer Bluetooth Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost MOONROOF Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats 7 PASSENGER Dual Power Seats Additional Features Entertainment Package AWD Xenon Lights Automatic lights SMART KEY Fully loaded BACKUP SENSORS Tech Package Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag SIDE WINDOW SUNSHADES TOUCHSCREEN Front Sensors Vehicle Stability Management VSM Electronic Stability Control ESC Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators Backup / Rear View Camera Power Rear Door / Hatch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.