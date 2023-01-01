2015 Toyota Venza

$22,499 + taxes & licensing 8 9 , 5 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9572107

9572107 Stock #: 54967

54967 VIN: 4T3BK3BB3FU117725

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 54967

Mileage 89,500 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.