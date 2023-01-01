Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Toyota Venza

89,500 KM

Details Description Features

$22,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,499

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota Venza

2015 Toyota Venza

LE AWD V6

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota Venza

LE AWD V6

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

  1. 9572107
  2. 9572107
  3. 9572107
Contact Seller

$22,499

+ taxes & licensing

89,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9572107
  • Stock #: 54967
  • VIN: 4T3BK3BB3FU117725

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 54967
  • Mileage 89,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Extremely well looked after trade. 1 Owner with no accidents. Winter tires and rims inc. 3.5L V6 AWD. Back up camera. Bluetooth.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Wendell Motors

2017 Ford Edge Sport...
 129,586 KM
$27,499 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Venza LE...
 89,500 KM
$22,499 + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Compass No...
 45,373 KM
$30,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

Call Dealer

519-893-XXXX

(click to show)

519-893-1501

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory