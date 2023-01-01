$22,499+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota Venza
LE AWD V6
89,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9572107
- Stock #: 54967
- VIN: 4T3BK3BB3FU117725
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 54967
- Mileage 89,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Extremely well looked after trade. 1 Owner with no accidents. Winter tires and rims inc. 3.5L V6 AWD. Back up camera. Bluetooth.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
