Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Volkswagen Golf

109,950 KM

Details Description Features

$17,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

Contact Seller
2015 Volkswagen Golf

2015 Volkswagen Golf

TRENDLINE / H. SEATS / CLEAN CARFAX

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Volkswagen Golf

TRENDLINE / H. SEATS / CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
109,950KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10533837
  • VIN: 3VW217AU6FM053627

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 109,950 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2015 Volkswagen Golf Trendline offers the comfort of heated seats and the entertainment convenience of Sirius satellite radio, making it a well-rounded and enjoyable choice for drivers seeking comfort and entertainment features.

 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE! Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit? – Guaranteed Auto Loans! Apply Online @ www.DaleoMotors.ca *down payment may be required*

Main Office
1575 Main St. E.

 

 

 

Overflow Lot
1553 Main St. E

Hamilton’s Auto Sales & Financing Experts! With Over 30 Years Experience; We Can Help! Let our team of finance specialists find you a competitive rate & flexible terms to best accommodate your needs. We offer financing options regardless of credit history including: Bankruptcy, Collections, Previous Repossession, Written-Off Loans, Late Payment history & more! We also offer NO CREDIT CHECK – Buy Here, Pay Here In-House leasing. Apply Online Now at www.DaleoMotors.ca for a No-Obligation, Pre-Approval.

At Daleo Motors, we offer HONEST, ALL-IN PRICING! The Price You See is the Price you Pay – Absolutely, NO HIDDEN FEES! Our List Price Includes: Safety Certification & OMVIC fee. We welcome you to view, inspect, test drive, and have it INDEPENDENTLY INSPECTED BY A MECHANIC OF YOUR CHOICE. 

Certification included at no extra cost. All sales/leases are subject to licensing charges, & HST

 



Please contact us to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle. Although every effort is made to provide accurate, reliable, and current information, we provide no guarantee as to the reliability, completeness, or accuracy of the information; and it may be subject to change without notice.


All of our vehicles are priced back on year, make, model, kms and condition.

 

 

A3627

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

2014 RAM 1500 Laramie
 287,431 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Golf...
 109,950 KM
$17,900 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Edge SE / ...
 173,214 KM
$19,900 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory