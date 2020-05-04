Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Volkswagen Golf

Highline

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Volkswagen Golf

Highline

Location

Marin Autohaus Inc.

984 Guelph St., Kitchener, ON N2H 5Z6

519-954-7777

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 32,500KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4969509
  • VIN: 3VW2A7AU6FM085364
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

In need of financing apply within we can help. (Original brand new car warranty still in place until 2021 or 80000km whichever comes first)

 

-2015 VOLKSWAGEN GOLF TDI 

-AUTOMATIC

-HIGHLINE

-2.0L TDI DIESEL FUEL EFFICIENT ENGINE

- 32500KM ONLY 

-BLACK EXTERIOR 

-INTERIOR IS BLACK LEATHER, WITH BUCKET SEATS, ALL POWER OPTIONS INCLUDING NAVIGATION AND MUCH MORE. 

-LED XENON HEADLIGHTS

-MOONROOF

-NEW TIRES

-GREAT BRAKES 

-FULL SERVICE JUST COMPLETED

-A TRUE MUST SEE 

-BEAUTIFUL DRIVER VEHICLE. 

-EXCELLENT FAMILY, COMMUTER, STARTER, OR STUDENT VEHICLE 

-CHEAP ON FUEL AND INSURANCE

 

VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED.

 

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE 

CONTACT MARIN AUTOHAUS AT (519)954-7777 OR (519)722-1215; OR VISIT www.marinautohaus.com, or visit us in person at 984 Guelph ST Kitchener.

 

Why buy from us? We shop the competition for you, offer fantastic prices online and Our market pricing theory ensures competitive value. Our MISSION is to keep you smiling after you take delivery of your Pre Owned Vehicle.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Marin Autohaus Inc.

2015 Volkswagen Golf...
 32,500 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2008 Audi S6 Quattro...
 187,300 KM
$9,500 + tax & lic
2014 Mercedes-Benz M...
 156,100 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Marin Autohaus Inc.

Marin Autohaus Inc.

984 Guelph St., Kitchener, ON N2H 5Z6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-954-XXXX

(click to show)

519-954-7777

Alternate Numbers
519-722-1215

Send A Message