This vehicle is Safety Certified.
In need of financing apply within we can help. (Original brand new car warranty still in place until 2021 or 80000km whichever comes first)
-2015 VOLKSWAGEN GOLF TDI
-AUTOMATIC
-HIGHLINE
-2.0L TDI DIESEL FUEL EFFICIENT ENGINE
- 32500KM ONLY
-BLACK EXTERIOR
-INTERIOR IS BLACK LEATHER, WITH BUCKET SEATS, ALL POWER OPTIONS INCLUDING NAVIGATION AND MUCH MORE.
-LED XENON HEADLIGHTS
-MOONROOF
-NEW TIRES
-GREAT BRAKES
-FULL SERVICE JUST COMPLETED
-A TRUE MUST SEE
-BEAUTIFUL DRIVER VEHICLE.
-EXCELLENT FAMILY, COMMUTER, STARTER, OR STUDENT VEHICLE
-CHEAP ON FUEL AND INSURANCE
VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED.
